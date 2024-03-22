x

Desde el Zoológico: Gladys Porter Zoo presenta a la 'Rana Tomate'

Friday, March 22 2024
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En la siguiente edición, Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing del Zoológico Gladys Porter de Brownsville, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para presentarnos a la 'Rana Tomate', originaria de Madagascar. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

