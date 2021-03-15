Despite Biden admin pause, 150 border wall construction court cases still active

President Biden's pause on the border wall construction ends on March 21.

However, numerous court cases involving the border wall are ongoing— stuck in limbo.

According to the Texas Civil Rights Projects, a nonprofit organization advocating for racial and economic justice, about 150 border wall cases are still active.

Rick Garza is an attorney with the nonprofit, he says they've been able to get pauses on roughly half of their border wall cases.

Court cases in limbo are costing every party involved money. Garza said many low-income families can not afford the legal fees.

Biden's proclamation did not address the active border wall cases, leaving room for speculation.

Public records show that the government still holds a contract with the construction company KWR, for border wall repairs. The contract ends in October 2021.

"I think the Department of Justice and these lawyers that have filed these suits in the past," Garza said. "Really need some direction from the top."

U.S. Rep Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) says that direction is coming soon.

"The Department of Justice, the ones that initiate and carry out the lawsuits," Cuellar said. "They just got their attorney general, so that could be part of it."

Cuellar said anyone with an active border wall case can call his office at (956) 424-3942.

"Contact my local office, and we will look into that," Cuellar said. "Because there should be a pause on all those situations."