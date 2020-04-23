Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear
By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) - Hundreds of workers at Ford, General Motors, Toyota and other companies have offered to work in a wartime-like effort to stem shortages of protective medical gear and equipment. Even though most of their factories are shut down to slow the spread of coronavirus, they have stepped up to help fill a critical shortage. Many would get most of their pay even if they stayed at home. Ford worker Cindy Parkhurst says she's helping to make face shields with hopes that they find their way to the hospital where nurses treated her mother with compassion after a stroke 15 years ago.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
City of Brownsville encourages residents to get tested for coronavirus at drive-thru...
-
Tamaulipas taking stricter social distancing measures to contain spread of coronavirus
-
CON MI GENTE: The 1017 Cafe in San Isidro
-
Traffic flow at Progreso International Bridge concerns Valley leaders, medical experts
-
McAllen retailers gear up to get back to business after pause on...