Despite virtual learning, student vaccinations are needed to be updated

Thursday, August 27 2020
By: Marisol Villarreal

Many students in the Rio Grande Valley have not been getting their annual student vaccinations, due to virtual learning.

Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez, medical director for DHR Health said she noticed a decrease in vaccination checkups in the valley. 

"We've definitely seen a decline in children coming in for routine wellness checks and vaccines,” Gomez-Martinez said. “People might be scared to go to a doctor's office especially for fear of maybe getting an infection."

