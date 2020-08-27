Despite virtual learning, student vaccinations are needed to be updated

Many students in the Rio Grande Valley have not been getting their annual student vaccinations, due to virtual learning.

Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez, medical director for DHR Health said she noticed a decrease in vaccination checkups in the valley.

"We've definitely seen a decline in children coming in for routine wellness checks and vaccines,” Gomez-Martinez said. “People might be scared to go to a doctor's office especially for fear of maybe getting an infection."

