Detained in isolation, migrant families fear catching virus

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - The isolation of at least three families at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention center in Dilley, Texas, has raised new fears of the coronavirus spreading through the facility. Shalyn Fluharty, director of Proyecto Dilley, a legal services group that represents detained families, says the families should be released. ICE and the private prison company CoreCivic that operates Dilley about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio defend the care given to detainees and say they have taken special precautions to limit the spread of the virus. Among those efforts, ICE has released 900 people considered to have extra medical risk. So far, no coronavirus cases among detainees have been reported at Dilley.

