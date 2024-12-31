Detienen a un hombre tras tiroteo mortal en Primera
Un hombre está bajo custodia luego de un tiroteo en un complejo de apartamentos que mató a un hombre, según el Departamento de Policía de Primera.
El tiroteo ocurrió el lunes alrededor de las 7 p.m. en Sunquest Apartments, ubicado en 23850 Stuart Place Road.
Según el jefe de policía interino de Primera, James Harris, dos hombres tuvieron un altercado verbal cuando uno de ellos sacó un arma y le disparó al otro hombre, identificado como Jesús Rodríguez, de 28 años, en el abdomen.
Rodríguez fue hospitalizado y murió el lunes por la noche, informó Harris.
El sospechoso corrió hacia su apartamento y se atrincheró allí, dijo Haris. Los oficiales de policía de Primera, así como los agentes de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Cameron y los policías del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas, respondieron al lugar y pudieron sacar al sospechoso no identificado del apartamento, según Harris.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a consultarla para obtener actualizaciones.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Stores with the best and worst return policies
-
Fire completely destroys home near Alton before the New Year
-
Edinburg Fire Department offers firework safety tips for the New Year
-
Preparations underway for Pharr's New Year's Eve Ball Drop event
-
Border Patrol agents arrest teen accused of aggravated robbery in Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Edinburg's Yuri Perez and Weslaco's Dyra Arredondo shine in non-district victories
-
VAQUEROS VS LONGHORNS
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah