Detienen a un hombre tras tiroteo mortal en Primera

2 hours 22 minutes 21 seconds ago Tuesday, December 31 2024 Dec 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 11:25 AM December 31, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Un hombre está bajo custodia luego de un tiroteo en un complejo de apartamentos que mató a un hombre, según el Departamento de Policía de Primera.

El tiroteo ocurrió el lunes alrededor de las 7 p.m. en Sunquest Apartments, ubicado en 23850 Stuart Place Road.

Según el jefe de policía interino de Primera, James Harris, dos hombres tuvieron un altercado verbal cuando uno de ellos sacó un arma y le disparó al otro hombre, identificado como Jesús Rodríguez, de 28 años, en el abdomen.

Rodríguez fue hospitalizado y murió el lunes por la noche, informó Harris.

El sospechoso corrió hacia su apartamento y se atrincheró allí, dijo Haris. Los oficiales de policía de Primera, así como los agentes de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Cameron y los policías del Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas, respondieron al lugar y pudieron sacar al sospechoso no identificado del apartamento, según Harris.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a consultarla para obtener actualizaciones. 

