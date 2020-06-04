DFPS warns Valley parents of water fatalities involving children ahead of summer

As summer rolls in, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services want parents to watch their children around water. Any body of water can pose as a safety hazard to families who have small children.

John Lennan, media specialist for DFPS, says, as of now, Texas has about 30 reported child water fatalities, which is the same number as this time last year. He says five cases were in the Rio Grande Valley — three in Hidalgo County and two in Cameron County.

This year, in late-April, one deadly case involving a 2-year-old in Donna was reported.

Lennan says although younger children are the most vulnerable, it doesn’t mean that a water fatality can’t happen to older children or even teenagers.

Watch the video above for the full report.