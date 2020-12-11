DHR Health among 6 Valley hospitals set to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Six Valley hospitals are anticipating the arrival of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, DHR Health in Edinburg is one of them.

Dr. Robert Martinez, the chief physician executive at DHR Health said the hospital is excited about receiving the vaccine, as South Texas has been significantly impacted due to the virus.

State health officials said DHR Health will receive about 5,850 doses of the vaccine.

Watch the video for the full story.