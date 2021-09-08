DHR Health becomes first Level 1 Trauma Center in RGV

With Gov. Greg Abbott front and center, DHR Health announced it is the first and only designated Level 1 Trauma Center south of San Antonio.

During the Wednesday press conference at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, Abbott also signed Senate Bill 827, limiting the co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

As a result of the Level 1 designation, DHR will now serve 14 counties within the area.

Watch the video above for the full story.