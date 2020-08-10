DHR Health Celebrates Forensic Nurses Week

EDINBURG - Nov. 6- 10 DHR Health celebrates Forensic Nurses Week. During this week we recognize nurses who provide specialized care every day to men, women, and children who have been affected by violence and abuse. DHR Health this week would like to increase public awareness about the health impact of violence and the vital role of the forensic nurse.

In February 2017, DHR Health launched its forensic exam center Safe H.A.V.E.N. – Helping All Violent Encounters Now. The forensic exam center provides comprehensive, compassionate and patient-centered care for children and adults that have been abused or sexually assaulted.

By providing forensic nursing services, communities arm themselves with a vital resource to attend the short- and long term-health consequences of violence, address violence prevention efforts, and help ensure the administration of justice.

For more information call: (965) 249-6452.