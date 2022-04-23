DHR Health honors Valley organ donors and recipients
DHR Health honored Valley organ donors and recipients during a Friday event.
Living donors were recognized with plaques and a flag raising dedication.
Recipients in Texas wait an average of six to eight years for an organ donation, but the wait is actually longer for patients here in the valley.
DHR Health currently has about 200 people on the transplant waiting list.
