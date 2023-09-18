DHR Health hosting free car seat inspections

DHR Health is helping the public keep their children safe during National Child Passenger Safety Week.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, DHR Health will have free car seat inspections at the hospital’s family medicine center, located at 1000 E. Dove Avenue in McAllen, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all car seats are misused.

DHR Health Women’s Hospital Patient Educator Janet Welch discusses the importance of making sure your child has a proper car seat.

For more information on the free inspections, and to book an appointment, call 956-363-4531 or 956-362-4037.

Watch the video above for the full story.