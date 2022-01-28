DHR Health offering monoclonal antibody for immunocompromised

DHR Health is now offering a monoclonal antibody that's used not to treat COVID-19, but prevent it in immunocompromised patients.

"Only individuals who have a weakened immune system, or for some reason, they cannot get vaccinated," said Dr. Sohail Rao, President and CEO of DHR Health Institute for Research and Development. "For example, they have got a reaction against certain ingredients of the vaccine."

Evusheld is not like other antibody treatments.

“These are not infusions," Dr. Rao said. "These are two monoclonal antibodies. We basically give intramuscular injection, one in each gluteal muscle, one after the other.”

Evusheld is the only antibody treatment that can provide long-term defense against the omicron variant, but Dr. Rao says it's especially beneficial to those with weakened immune systems.

There is a catch; unlike other antibody treatments, Evusheld has to be administered before you get sick with the virus.

"So if they have COVID infection, then this particular monoclonal antibody is not authorized by the FDA," Dr. Raoo said.

Dr. Sohail Rao says so far, they’ve treated 54 patients.

“In all of these patients that we have actually done, we have seen no adverse reaction, no adverse reaction of the administration of the drug," Dr. Rao said.

If you're interested, call DHR at 956-342-4896 and let them know your situation. They’ll screen you to make sure you meet all the requirements, and will test you for COVID-19 before giving you the treatment.