DHR Health ofrece mamografías por solo $99 durante el mes de octubre
Durante el mes de octubre, DHR Health está ofreciendo un especial de $99 por la mamografía.
El examen se realizará en el centro de imágenes para mujeres en Mcallen.
Para más información, contacte al (956) 362-7503.
