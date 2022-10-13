x

DHR Health ofrece mamografías por solo $99 durante el mes de octubre

October 13, 2022

Durante el mes de octubre, DHR Health está ofreciendo un especial de $99 por la mamografía.

El examen se realizará en el centro de imágenes para mujeres en Mcallen. 

Para más información, contacte al (956) 362-7503.

