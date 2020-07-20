DHR Health Participates in the 25th Annual "Blue Santa" Christmas Toy Drive

EDINBURG - DHR Health is partnering with the Edinburg Police Department for the 25th Annual Blue Santa Christmas Toy Drive during the season of giving. This year, the toy drive is expected to deliver toys, blankets and heaters to approximately 3,000 children to our community.

DHR Health was proud to present the Edinburg Police Department with a donation of $5,000 to help purchase items for the 25th Annual Blue Santa Toy Drive. The annual event provides gifts to families in the community who might be struggling during the holiday season.

"DHR Health hopes to make this Christmas brighter for children and families in Edinburg," states Marissa Castaneda, DHR Senior Executive Vice President. "DHR Health and the Edinburg Police Department share the same dedication to community, and we are proud to again partner with them for the Blue Santa Christmas Toy Drive."

Saturday, December 16th, the Edinburg Police Department will be distributing all of the purchased and donated toys at the Edinburg Police Department, located at 1702 S. Closner Blvd., Edinburg, TX 78539.

If you would like to participate in the toy drive, donation boxes are loacted at the Edinburg Police Department, Edinburg City Hall and any Walgreens location in Edinburg, Texas.

For more information on how to donate or volunteer for the Blue Santa Toy Drive, contact Edinburg Police Department Community Officer Balde Gomez or Officer Araceli Pena at: (956) 318-8824.