DHR Health postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinic amid rolling brownouts in Edinburg

6 hours 24 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, February 16 2021 Feb 16, 2021 February 16, 2021 6:50 AM February 16, 2021 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
By: KRGV Digital Staff

DHR Health has postponed all COVID-19 vaccinations amid rolling brownouts in Edinburg.

Residents who were scheduled for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday can report to the Edinburg Conference Center on either Thursday or Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

DHR officials say the city's water systems have been depleted, forcing DHR to active their emergency operations plans related to water, including reserving water for inpatient care, dialysis and emergencies.

