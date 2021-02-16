DHR Health postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinic amid rolling brownouts in Edinburg
DHR Health has postponed all COVID-19 vaccinations amid rolling brownouts in Edinburg.
Residents who were scheduled for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday can report to the Edinburg Conference Center on either Thursday or Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
DHR officials say the city's water systems have been depleted, forcing DHR to active their emergency operations plans related to water, including reserving water for inpatient care, dialysis and emergencies.
