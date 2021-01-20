DHR Health receives 6,825 doses of Pfizer vaccine, to hold three-day vaccination clinic

UPDATE: DHR officials say online registration has reached capacity, adding that more shipments of the vaccine are expected in the coming days.

----------------

DHR Health has received 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will hold a mass vaccination clinic over three days, the hospital system announced Wednesday.

Online registration for the events will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 20. To register, click here.

Officials say a confirmation code will be sent to the recipient, which must be presented in order to be vaccinated.

The events will take place at the DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo Del Prado on Sunday, Jan. 24 and Monday, Jan. 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last day will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

DHR recommends the public to follow this process:

Go to https://www.dhrhealth.com/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory

Select a date and time slot for vaccination

Sunday, January 24, 2021 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, January 25, 2021 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Print the confirmation code or save it on your phone

Arrive at DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance on correct day and scheduled time with confirmation code and photo ID in hand 118 Paseo Del Prado, Edinburg, TX

If you have any questions or need assistance with registration call (956) 362-6843 or email vaccine@dhr-rgv.com