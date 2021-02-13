DHR Health to hold three-day vaccine clinic for second doses

DHR Health will hold a three-day clinic for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

The clinic is for people who received the first dose of the vaccine from DHR Health on Jan. 24, Jan. 25 and Jan, 26.

Officials ask residents to return on the date scheduled on the back of their vaccination card to avoid long wait times. Residents should bring their vaccination card and ID to the clinic. All second doses with DHR Health are guaranteed.

The clinic will take place at the Edinburg Conference Center located at 118 Paseo Del Prado on the following dates and times:

Sunday, Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials ask residents to prepare for cold temperatures and possible rain.