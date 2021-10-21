DHR Health to use new broadband communication service with first responders

The broadband service FirstNet, first used during Sept. 11, is now being used at DHR hospital to communicate with first responders.

The service lets responders speak to trauma medical personnel and rely on information about a patient to help doctors stay a step ahead when they arrive at the hospital, increasing the chances of survival.

"If there was a really bad crash here, a rollover, natural disasters, things like that," Trauma Surgeon Dr. Jeffery Skuvic said. "When the general public all of a sudden Boggs down the normal cell phone network— we would have difficulty dealing with each other."

Officials say the service line is unavailable to the general public, and it works even in rural areas that typically have little to no cellular service.

The communication service is also used by the Department of Public Transportation and the Hidalgo Sheriff's Department.