DHR Health Women’s Hospital NICU Reunion

DHR Health Women’s Hospital, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will be hosting their Annual NICU Reunion, featuring moon jumps, games for the whole family, door prizes, food, music, and much more!

The NICU Reunion provides kid-friendly fun for the whole family as children are reunited with the nurses and doctors who helped save their lives as premature or sick infants. After overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds and now thriving, the nurses and physicians are excited to see these children from throughout the Rio Grande Valley.

During the NICU Reunion, DHR Health will also be giving out 300 helmets to NICU graduates as part of the Texas Medical Association’s Hard Hats for Little Heads. Children will be given a helmet that will be fitted by a physician. They will have the opportunity to take their new helmet out for a spin on a short bike course

This event will be held at the DHR Health Bariatric and Metabolic Institute parking lot on Saturday, October 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, please call (956) DOCTORS (362-8677) or visit www.dhr-rgv.com