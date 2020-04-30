DHR sets up production line to make personal protective equipment

EDINBURG — Armed with scissors and thread, dozens of clerks and nurses at DHR Health are putting in the extra effort to make sure their fellow colleagues are protected.

DHR set up a production line to make its own personal protective equipment, such as surgical masks, respirators, gowns and intubation drapes.

Dr. Robert Martinez, chief medical officer at DHR Health, says the production means they don’t have to rely on other countries or the federal government for supplies.

Dr. Martinez said the hospital stocks up on PPE around 20 days ahead, but now that normal elective procedures have resumed, it must prove to state officials daily it can handle the balance between the coronavirus and their regular patients.

