DHS acting deputy secretary tours Valley border barriers, discusses apprehension numbers
MCALLEN – The Department of Homeland Security acting deputy secretary was in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.
The visit follows after Monday’s visit by the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense. Both men toured the border.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported the DoD is about to pump another $3.8 billion into border wall construction. We’re told apprehension numbers are also being discussed.
DHS is also keeping an eye on the Chinese coronavirus outbreak amid federal health experts warning of a possible pandemic.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Possible grease fire at Donna mobile home under investigation
-
DHS acting secretary tours Valley border barriers, discusses apprehension numbers
-
Mother out on bond after charged for killing child in Rio Grande...
-
Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run at McAllen mud pit
-
Trial expected to begin for man accused in deadly 2018 crash in...