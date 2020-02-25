x

DHS acting deputy secretary tours Valley border barriers, discusses apprehension numbers

By: Christian Colón

MCALLEN – The Department of Homeland Security acting deputy secretary was in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

The visit follows after Monday’s visit by the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense. Both men toured the border.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported the DoD is about to pump another $3.8 billion into border wall construction. We’re told apprehension numbers are also being discussed.

DHS is also keeping an eye on the Chinese coronavirus outbreak amid federal health experts warning of a possible pandemic.

