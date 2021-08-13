DHS Secretary Mayorkas visits south Texas amid increase in migrant apprehensions

With more than 212,000 migrant apprehensions logged last month along our southern border and nearly 96,000 migrants denied entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday they took in the highest number of unaccompanied migrant children since March.

The numbers were announced on the same day Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas visited Brownsville.

RELATED: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas weighs in on migrant surge and Delta variant issues during South Texas visit

Elected officials from Hidalgo, Starr and Webb counties called on the Biden administration to focus on the hundreds of thousands of migrants crossing the border.

Authorities are also concerned of the amount of crossings because illegal border crossings usually drop during the month of July due to the hat.

That was not the case last month.

Watch the video above for the full story.