Dia De Los Reyes marks a day of celebrations for many in the Valley

Dia De Los Reyes, or Three Kings Day, is a holiday that a lot of people in the Rio Grande Valley celebrate.

It represents the three wise men giving gifts to the newborn baby Jesus, but it would be Dia De Los Reyes without a rosca.

Rosca was the first thing that popped into people's heads when asked about the tradition, but that wasn't the only thing.

There is a tradition that everyone gets a slice of Rosca. The decorated sweet cake isn't just to eat, but to also find the hidden plastic baby meant to represent Jesus.

Those who find the baby have to make tamales for everyone on February 2, also known as Dia de Candelaria.

That day signifies a purification of Mary as she gave birth to Jesus.

Some people say it's fun to see who gets to take on the job next month.

In the Cameron County area, there will be food, music, and performances in honor of the holiday at Tony Gonzalez Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 6.