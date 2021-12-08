Different Ball, Same Grind: UTRGV's Taylor Muff
EDINBURG, TEXAS - The UTRGV Women's basketball team added six new players this season and one of those additions is graduate student Taylor Muff. She spent her last four years of undergrad playing at the University of Northern Colorado-- but she wasn't playing basketball. Watch the video for more.
