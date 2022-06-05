Digital billboard catches fire in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of digital billboard on fire in Times Square.

Flames stated to shoot out of the LED billboard just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to.

A department spokesman says firefighters are working turn the billboard's power off.

