Digital billboard catches fire in Times Square

Saturday, May 18 2019

NEW YORK (AP) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of digital billboard on fire in Times Square.

Flames stated to shoot out of the LED billboard just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to.

A department spokesman says firefighters are working turn the billboard's power off.

