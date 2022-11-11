Discovery of Mortar Round Prompts Evacuation in McAllen
MCALLEN- Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputies are releasing information about a Sunday morning evacuation.
They received a call about a mortar round around 11 a.m. near Shary Road and Mile 6 Line.
Deputies worked to secure the area and get all residents to safety.
The McAllen bomb squad recovered the mortar round, without incident.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg launches crime tracking app
-
5 On Your Side: McAllen man disputing hundreds of dollars in medical...
-
Ceremony highlights need for veterans to address mental health issues
-
Edinburg police seeking man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting
-
New subdivision in Mission to spur growth in the city