x

Discovery of Mortar Round Prompts Evacuation in McAllen

3 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, July 21 2019 Jul 21, 2019 July 21, 2019 2:44 PM July 21, 2019 in News - Local

MCALLEN- Hidalgo County Sheriff's Deputies are releasing information about a Sunday morning evacuation.

They received a call about a mortar round around 11 a.m. near Shary Road and Mile 6 Line.

Deputies worked to secure the area and get all residents to safety.

The McAllen bomb squad recovered the mortar round, without incident.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days