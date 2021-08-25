Discussions underway to revive MPP following Supreme Court ruling

White House officials on Wednesday reacted to the recent court ruling by the Supreme Court surrounding a Trump-era program that forces migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico.

The program, informally known as the Remain in Mexico, was reinstated Tuesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott called the Supreme Court’s decision a major victory for Texas and the U.S., adding that "President Biden's partisan reversal of this policy has helped fuel the record surge in illegal migrants."

Immigration advocates and one Valley lawmaker are now weighing in on the legal decision.

