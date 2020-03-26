Willacy County issues shelter-in-place order following 1st confirmed virus case

RAYMONDVILLE – Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra issued a 14-day shelter-in-place order following the confirmation of the county’s first coronavirus case.

During a press conference, an official with Texas Health and Human Services, Dr. Emilie Prot, said the first confirmed infected patient is a child. The child had no-known travel outside the county.

Raymondville Independent School District confirmed the child is a student at Pittman Elementary. Health services advises anyone who has visited the school since March 5 and is experiencing symptoms – fever, cough, shortness of breath or chest pains – should notify their doctor.

The new order will go into effect at 11:01 p.m. Thursday, March 26.

People may travel only for essential business such as seeking medical help or going to the grocery store, similar to other orders in the Rio Grande Valley.

Anyone caught violating the order are subject to a $1,000 fine or up to 180 days in jail.

Read the full shelter-in-place order here.