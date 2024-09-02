Distrito Escolar Valley View realiza concurso literario
Con el objetivo de promover la escritura bilingüe, el Distrito Escolar de Valley View organiza un concurso literario.
Los estudiantes podrán participar e inscribirse este próximo jueves 5 de septiembre en la Biblioteca del Distrito Escolar desde las 8:45 a. m.
Con el eslogan "El próximo autor más vendido podría ser usted", Valley View ISD entregará como premio al mejor escritor la publicación de su escrito.
Los participantes podrán conocer al autor Thomas Ray García.
