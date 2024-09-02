x

Distrito Escolar Valley View realiza concurso literario

Distrito Escolar Valley View realiza concurso literario
2 hours 2 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2024 Sep 2, 2024 September 02, 2024 2:28 PM September 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Con el objetivo de promover la escritura bilingüe, el Distrito Escolar de Valley View organiza un concurso literario.

Los estudiantes podrán participar e inscribirse este próximo jueves 5 de septiembre en la Biblioteca del Distrito Escolar desde las 8:45 a. m. 

Con el eslogan "El próximo autor más vendido podría ser usted", Valley View ISD entregará como premio al mejor escritor la publicación de su escrito. 

Los participantes podrán conocer al autor Thomas Ray García. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days