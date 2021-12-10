Doc Nelson Bridging the Gap in UTRGV Coaching Changes

EDINBURG, TEXAS - UTRGV redshirt junior point guard Ricky "Doc" Nelson transferred to UTRGV two years ago and his close relationship and history with late coach Lew Hill was what brought him here. Fast forward to this season, a new head coach stepped in and Doc also had a prior connection to him. Watch here to see how Doc became the bridge between the two coaches and how his leadership has made an impact on his team this season.