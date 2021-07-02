Doctors urge parents to vaccinate kids before school starts

In the next several weeks, schools in the Rio Grande Valley will allow students on campus for in-person learning, and it's raising the concern of vaccinating children.

While some parents have chosen to vaccinate their children, others remain hesitant about the long-term effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Steve Taylor is a grandfather of a middle school student. His 13-year-old granddaughter is fully vaccinated and prepared to return to her school's campus.

"The grandchild is getting vaccinated because her mother said so," Taylor said. "She had no choice in it. It's very important."

However, one parent who chose not to share her name believes it's too soon to vaccinate her children. She would like to see more approved research by the Food and Drug Administration, "I'm still scared a little bit," she said.

With the start of the school year approaching, Director of Nursing Administration for South Texas Health System McAllen Jamie Rivera says if you're considering vaccinating your kids before sending them back to school, now is the time to do it.

"The vaccination does take at least two weeks after the second dose to really give your child the proper immunity that they would need," River said.

DHR Health Chief of Medicine, Dr. Robert Martinez, says in an effort to educate families on vaccinations for children, DHR, health leaders with Hidalgo County and local school districts are partnering to plan a free public community health event before the start of the school year.

South Texas Health System McAllen will host a weekday Pfizer vaccination clinic at the McAllen Medical Center from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

DHR Health will host a weekday Pfizer vaccination clinic at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.