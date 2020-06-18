Documentary spotlights interracial couples amid 1800s helping slaves in the Valley
In the Rio Grande Valley, what started as a couple fighting for their love turned into a system of showing slaves love.
A documentary film depicts two families — the Webers and the Jacksons — both mixed races. Both the men were white who bought their partners’ freedom. John Weber purchased Sylvia Hector’s freedom from a neighbor after their third child.
The couples bought thousands of acres of land by the Rio Grande — located in Pharr, San Juan, Alamo and Donna. It served as an excellent escape route for slaves fleeing to Mexico.
Watch the video above for the full report.
