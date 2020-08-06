Dodgers homer in record 33 straight home games, beat Pirates

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers set a major league record with homers in 33 consecutive home games in a 6-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Bellinger's blast was noteworthy for other reasons, too. He moved into a tie for the major league lead for home runs with the Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich at 13 and set the major league record for total bases in the months of March-April with 88. He also set a Dodgers' record for home runs in April-May, moving past Matt Kemp.

With home runs in their first 14 home games this season, the Dodgers also matched this year's Milwaukee Brewers and the 1962 New York Mets for most consecutive home games with a home run to open a season.

Josh Bell hit a home run for the Pirates, who were otherwise held in check by Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu. The Pirates lost a season-worst sixth consecutive game, a skid that followed a five-game winning streak.

Ryu (3-1) struck out 10 and gave up two runs over seven innings in his second start since returning from the injured list due to a strained left groin. It was the first time the left-hander reached double-digits in strikeouts since July 13, 2014.

Pirates starter Chris Archer (1-2) gave up six runs on six hits over four innings, the most earned runs he has allowed in an outing since Aug. 26 of last season at Milwaukee. Heading into the game, Pirates starters had given up 11 home runs, the fewest in baseball.

Bellinger's home run in the first was his eighth at Dodger Stadium this season. Austin Barnes added a solo shot in the second inning, his third of the season.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Adam Frazier and Melky Cabrera each singled four pitches into the game and Frazier scored when Gregory Polanco grounded into a double play. The Pirates fell to 12-6 when scoring first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Outfielder Corey Dickerson, who has been out since April 4 because of a shoulder strain, is set to join Triple-A Indianapolis at Charlotte for a minor league rehab assignment.

Dodgers: Catcher Russell Martin, who has been out since April 10 with a back injury, participated in a simulated game at Dodger Stadium and is expected to be in the starting lineup Sunday, manager Dave Roberts said. . Right-hander Tony Cingrani, who hasn't pitched this season because of shoulder soreness, threw on the side and could be headed on a rehab assignment next week, according to Roberts.

UP NEXT

Joe Musgrove (1-1, 1.59 ERA), who has left each of his last two starts with a lead in the seventh inning, will take the mound Saturday at Los Angeles. Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 2.77) will make his third start of the season Saturday, after delivering a quality start at Milwaukee on Sunday despite four walks.

