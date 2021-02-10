'Don't overlook us': No plans for vaccine 'supersite' in the Valley— health official weighs in

Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan to partner with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to create vaccination "supersites" on Monday.

In a news release on Wednesday, Abbott announced FEMA would establish three community vaccination centers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and Houston.

Combined, all three sites would administer approximately 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine a day. Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo says the county could handle that.

"We've gotten up to doing 750 per hour, at one point," Guajardo said. "We know we can do it as long as the traffic is coming through. I do think, of course, the problem is we don't have the vaccines."

With the capacity to get more people vaccinated and a clear need for help, local health officials are reminding Austin and Washington D.C. that supply is needed in the RGV.

