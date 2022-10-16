Don-Wes Flea Market hosts soft reopening
The Don-Wes Flea Market hosted a soft reopening Saturday. It is scheduled to officially re-open its doors in a month.
RELATED: Multiple crews respond to fire at Don-Wes Flea Market
Three months ago, a fire caused major damage to the market.
Hidalgo County Fire Marshall ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.
The owners waited until officials gave them the "go ahead" to start rebuilding.
More News
News Video
-
La Joya Police: Second arrest made in connection to deadly migrant crash...
-
La Villa man killed in overnight crash, DPS seeking driver accused of...
-
Mission man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case
-
PSJA football player returns home after serious head injury during football game
-
Don-Wes Flea Market hosts soft reopening