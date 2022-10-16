Don-Wes Flea Market hosts soft reopening

The Don-Wes Flea Market hosted a soft reopening Saturday. It is scheduled to officially re-open its doors in a month.

Three months ago, a fire caused major damage to the market.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshall ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.

The owners waited until officials gave them the "go ahead" to start rebuilding.