Don-Wes Flea Market hosts soft reopening

3 hours 3 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, October 16 2022 Oct 16, 2022 October 16, 2022 12:29 PM October 16, 2022 in News - Local

The Don-Wes Flea Market hosted a soft reopening Saturday. It is scheduled to officially re-open its doors in a month. 

Three months ago, a fire caused major damage to the market. 

Hidalgo County Fire Marshall ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined. 

The owners waited until officials gave them the "go ahead" to start rebuilding. 

