Don-Wes flea market vigil

The investigation into what sparked the fire at the Don-Wes Flea Market continues.

Some vendors lost up to $100,000 in inventory.

Vendors gathered at the flea market for a prayer circle Monday afternoon.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal says investigators and insurers were back out at the flea market taking a look at the things.

Insurers will also be reviewing footage from the day of the fire.