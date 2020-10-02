Donated computers help a veteran support group connect again

One Rio Grande Valley veteran group received donated computers to continue their support meetings online.

TMR Charities gave away 50 computers to members of the American Legion Post 37 in McAllen so they can meet virtually during the pandemic.

Steve Harris, a member of American Legion Post 37 said it's important for the group to see each other and meet especially during a time like this.

"It's critical that they have this access," Harris said.

