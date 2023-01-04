Donna city councilman arrested on DWI charge

David Moreno. Photo credit: Weslacp Police Department.

A city of Donna councilman was arrested in Weslaco early Wednesday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated, according to police.

Weslaco police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle at around 2 a.m. on a vehicle driven by 54-year-old David Moreno, who was displaying signs of intoxication such as bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to Weslaco police spokesman investigator Miguel Martinez.

Moreno serves as mayor pro-tem on Donna’s city council, according to the city’s website. He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, Martinez added.

A judge set Moreno’s bond at $5,000. He remains in custody Wednesday afternoon.