Donna ISD and Weslaco ISD cancel in-person graduation ceremonies

Concerned about the coronavirus, the Donna Independent School District and the Weslaco Independent School District will not hold in-person graduation ceremonies this year.

Donna ISD announced the news Friday morning in a Facebook post.

"In light of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County, Donna ISD has made the difficult decision to cancel its in-person graduation ceremonies scheduled for next week," according to a statement posted by the school district. "As you may be aware, county leaders have been issuing daily reports of triple-digit numbers of positive cases over the past several days prompting concerns. While it is with heavy hearts that we make this decision, we felt it was a necessary action to take to ensure the safety and security of our DISD students, staff, and community."

Weslaco ISD also made the announcement on Facebook.

"While this decision was very difficult for us to make, it is the right thing to do to protect the health and safety of the Class of 2020, their families, staff, and community," Weslaco ISD said in the Facebook post.