Donna ISD superintendent creates task force to oversee safety plan for next academic year

By: Monica De Anda

In about three months, the 2020-2021 school year will be set to begin and in preparation for the upcoming academic year, Donna Independent School District created a task force to prepare for all possible scenarios.

What education will look like this fall remains a mystery to educators, according to Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez. He explained there are still a lot of unknowns and district leaders are trying to figure out the best way students can continue learning and be safe during the ongoing pandemic.

It led Azaiez to create a task force of nearly 40 people made of parents, teachers, board members, local leaders and students to develop a plan for Donna ISD.

