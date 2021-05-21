Donna ISD superintendent resigns

KRGV file photo of Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez

Donna ISD Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez was named finalist for the superintendent position at Round Rock ISD – and is stepping down from Donna ISD.

Azaiez made the announcement Friday in a letter to the community that was shared on the school district’s social media channels.

In the letter, Dr. Azaiez said he was thrilled about his new position that will bring him closer to his family.

“I’m also sad because Donna ISD has been my home for the past three years,” he said.

Azaiez arrived at the school district in 2018.

“I was welcomed with open arms. Soon after, we began our journey together making significant improvements,” Azaiez said. “Please know that my last three years as your leader have been incredible and that Donna ISD will always have a special place in my heart.”