Donna ISD to provide students with iPads, laptops amid pandemic

The Donna Independent School District invested nearly $5 million of technology equipment in an effort to make online material accessible for all students.

Donna ISD Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez says iPads will be distributed to students in kindergarten through second grade – Chromebooks will be given to students in third through 12th grade.

The district originally had a five year plan to increase technology – however after the coronavirus outbreak forced school closures they decided to make the investment.

Azaiez explains plans are also in the works to provide free Wi-Fi to students in Donna ISD.

