Donna man charged in connection with three-year-old daughter's murder
A Donna man has been charged in connection with the murder of his three-year-old daughter.
Jose Uresti, 23, was arraigned on Tuesday. He was charged with capital murder, murder, two counts of injury to a child and aggravated assault; his bond was set at $500,000
The state prosecutors are still deciding whether to seek the death penalty against Uresti; they expect to make a decision in the next 30 days.
According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Uresti confessed to hitting and biting his daughter, Sophie Sky Uresti, on several occasions.
Uresti's wife, 23-year-old Wendy Rivera, was also arrested in connection to the case. She is charged with injury to a child and failure to report a felony. Her arraignment is set for May.
Uresti's next court date is scheduled for April 14.
