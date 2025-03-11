Donna man charged in connection with three-year-old daughter's murder

A Donna man has been charged in connection with the murder of his three-year-old daughter.

Jose Uresti, 23, was arraigned on Tuesday. He was charged with capital murder, murder, two counts of injury to a child and aggravated assault; his bond was set at $500,000

The state prosecutors are still deciding whether to seek the death penalty against Uresti; they expect to make a decision in the next 30 days.

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Uresti confessed to hitting and biting his daughter, Sophie Sky Uresti, on several occasions.

Uresti's wife, 23-year-old Wendy Rivera, was also arrested in connection to the case. She is charged with injury to a child and failure to report a felony. Her arraignment is set for May.

Uresti's next court date is scheduled for April 14.