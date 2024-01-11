Donna police chief: Man accused of shooting girlfriend escapes after barricading himself

Jose Escobedo. Photo credit: Donna Police Department

A 51-year-old man is wanted after shooting his girlfriend and barricading himself in a home for several hours before escaping, according to Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.

Jose Escobedo is wanted by police after shooting his girlfriend in the shoulder with a rifle, Guerrero said at a Thursday evening news conference.

The shooting happened outside a home at the 2400 block of Grande Street Thursday at around 4 p.m.

Officers responding to the scene found the woman in a vehicle on the roadway of the home, according to a news release.

Police were outside the home for several hours waiting for the suspect to come out, but a search of the home revealed he wasn’t there, Guerrero added.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting in the search for Escobedo.

The victim is hospitalized in stable condition.

Those with any information on Escobedo's location are urged to call Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.