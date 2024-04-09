Donna police: Man wanted for allegedly robbing former employer at knife point

The Donna Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed his former employer at knife point at a mechanic shop.

Police say at around 7 a.m. Monday, they responded to an aggravated robbery at a mechanic and body shop at the 2100 block of Ponciano Drive, where they found the shop owner with multiple injuries to his hands and neck area.

The victim said while opening his shop for the day, he was attacked by a man who placed a knife to his neck and demanded his wallet.

Police say the victim attempted to fight off the assailant, who managed to run off with the victim's wallet.

The victim told officers he was able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Alberto Carlos Lerma Hernandez, who was a former employee of the mechanic shop.

Police said Hernandez is homeless, and his whereabouts are unknown. He is believed to be carrying a knife and considered dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Hernandez's whereabouts is urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-6940.