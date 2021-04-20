Donna to host first and second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday
The city of Donna will host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at Donna High School, located at 2301 Wood Avenue.
According to a Tuesday news release, the first dose clinic is open to anyone over 18 on a first-come, first-serve basis; registration is not required.
Officials ask that residents fill out the COVID-19 Pre-Screening forms and take them to the clinic.
The second dose clinic is for individuals who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Thursday, March 25, at Dona High School.
A valid photo ID and COVID-19 vaccination card are required for the clinic.
The mass vaccination event is a joint effort by the Hidalgo County Precinct 1, the city of Donna, and the Donna Independent School District.
