Downtown McAllen seeing more shoppers during Holy Week

A business owner in downtown McAllen said this week is normally a big week for business as many people cross over from Mexico to shop during Holy Week.

“Normally our clients from Mexico have all of Holy Week off,” Francia Fragancias owner Mayela Robles said. “I have seen an increase in clients, so far many of them are local."

The store has seen a 20% increase in sales from last year.