x

Downtown McAllen seeing more shoppers during Holy Week

1 day 16 hours 3 minutes ago Friday, April 15 2022 Apr 15, 2022 April 15, 2022 5:20 PM April 15, 2022 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

A business owner in downtown McAllen said this week is normally a big week for business as many people cross over from Mexico to shop during Holy Week.

“Normally our clients from Mexico have all of Holy Week off,” Francia Fragancias owner Mayela Robles said. “I have seen an increase in clients, so far many of them are local."

The store has seen a 20% increase in sales from last year. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days