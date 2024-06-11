Man Accused of Killing Valley State Trooper Indicted on Capital Murder Charge

EDINBURG – The man accused of killing a Rio Grande Valley state trooper has been indicted again by a grand jury.

Victor Godinez was formally indicted Thursday by a grand jury with capital murder in the death of Trooper Moises Sanchez.

Sanchez was shot in the line of duty back in April.

Godinez was initially charged with three counts of attempted capital murder; one of those charges was upgraded due to Sanchez passing away four months later from the injuries he sustained from the shooting.

A pretrial hearing is set for Oct. 24.