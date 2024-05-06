x

DPS: 14-year-old Mexican smuggler arrested in McAllen

6 hours 21 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2024 May 6, 2024 May 06, 2024 11:41 AM May 06, 2024 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 14-year-old Mexican boy for smuggling migrants across the border.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez said the boy was wearing a ghillie suit and was guiding migrants across the Rio Grande and into McAllen.

The teenager was apprehended by Border Patrol.

