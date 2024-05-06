DPS: 14-year-old Mexican smuggler arrested in McAllen
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 14-year-old Mexican boy for smuggling migrants across the border.
Lt. Christopher Olivarez said the boy was wearing a ghillie suit and was guiding migrants across the Rio Grande and into McAllen.
The teenager was apprehended by Border Patrol.
